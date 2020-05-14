Metro Area Retailers Sell, Donate Stylish Masks to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Fashion forecasters could never have predicted medical masks being at the forefront of attention in 2020. However, brands across the U.S. and right here in the metro area have stepped up to produce medical masks that not only protect against the spread of COVID-19 but also allow individuals to showcase their signature style.

“I started making masks for my family and friends I knew that were essential workers,” says Abbey Eilermann, the owner and jean-ius behind Daily Disco. “I shared on Instagram what I was doing, and there was an outpouring of requests from essential workers around St. Louis. With the recent recommendation from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to wear masks in public, it’s left a lot of people worried, since masks are hard to find.”

Since Eilermann started making masks from her personal fabric stash (hence the bright and bold patterns that define her brand), she has donated more than 150 masks to essential workers. And due to the volume of requests, she even started selling small batches via her website – with the first batch of 100 selling out in 6 short minutes.

“I’m grateful my skills can be used to help right now,” Eilermann says. “This is a scary time for small business, so support small when you can! It’s been really great seeing how all parts of the community are coming together to help!”

Blair Dobson, the owner behind the preppy perfection lifestyle brand Hello Dobson, similarly saw the call of supply shortage.

“The CDC stated for health care workers to use bandanas and scarves as protection, which is unacceptable given the position they’re in,” Dobson says. “We have the supplies and resources, so we thought it was a great win-win situation.”