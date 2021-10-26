MERCH to Host Shopping Event with Proenza Schouler at Barrett Barrera Projects in St. Louis

MERCH is at it again. St. Louis’ answer to high fashion, the experiential retail company is bringing back its nontraditional take on trunk shows, with a return to in-person shopping at its latest capsule pop-up event. This Friday, on Oct. 29, MERCH hosts Proenza Schouler at a special capsule inside Barrett Barrera Projects’ headquarters on McPherson Avenue in St. Louis.

“We are thrilled to welcome back one of America’s most iconic brands, Proenza Schouler, to St. Louis,” co-founder Susan Sherman says. “Our customers love this line, so we are bringing them back ‘by popular demand.’”

Sherman describes the runway-worthy finds guests can access at the special event: “The White Label is designed by St. Louis native and Washington University grad Elizabeth Giardina, and is super easy and casual: Great leather pants, puffers and Lug boots. The mainline features yummy knits, great cocktail dresses and some truly killer new bags.”

Founded by Sherman and Tania Beasley-Jolly, the same women who launched the nonprofit Saint Louis Fashion Fund, MERCH brings in global brands that haven’t historically set their sights on the Midwest market. The retail company furthers the duo’s aims to make St. Louis a fashion hub.

“MERCH is so happy to be hosting in-person again,” Sherman says. “After the past 18 months, when all we were able to do was shop online, it will be great to experience this fabulous MERCH mix in-person.”