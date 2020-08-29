 Skip to main content
Men's Style: 10 Pieces for a Seasonal Transition from St. Louis Area Retailers

With September mere days away, we’re inching toward autumn, albeit with the prospect of enjoying a bit more warmer weather. These transitional togs would make a perfect way to ease into the new season.

 

image1 (1).jpeg

13 PAIGE jeans, $199, Woody’s Mens Shop (woodyseclub.com)
3.jpg

Norse Projects wool sweater, $215, East • West (eastandwest.store)
4.jpg

Gitman Vintage madras shirt, $215, East • West
6.jpg

Peter Millar pullover, $125, Mister Guy Men’s (misterguymens.com)
7.jpg

3sixteen jeans, $215, East • West
11.jpg

The Normal Brand shirt, $88, The Normal Brand
14.jpg

Peter Millar shirt, $149, Mister Guy Men’s
13.jpg

The Normal Brand sweater, $88, The Normal Brand
15.jpg

Peter Millar shirt jacket, $845, Mister Guy Men’s
17.jpeg

johnnie-O shirt, $125, Woody’s Mens Shop

Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!

