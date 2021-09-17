Meet the St. Louis-Based, Black Woman-Owned Beauty Brand Bringing Sexy Back to Self-Care

In a world where “pivoting” is a constant state of being, who has time or energy for themselves? Get Leighed Cosmetics – a cruelty-free, vegan line of skin and hair care products made in St. Louis – understands this struggle, and it’s here to change your mindset.
“Our entire goal with Get Leighed Cosmetics is to make self-care easy [and] attainable, giving you more time to spend on the things that make you happy,” owner Evelyn Leigh says. “I’ve faced a lot of challenges in the industry being a Black woman-owned business. My priority, always, is to create an avenue for all women to have products that cater to them and make them feel good about themselves.”
Leigh works to achieve this goal by easing common insecurities women have about their bodies. For example, Leigh’s remedy for chafing thighs – “Thigh Saver” – is a talc-free dusting powder that absorbs moisture, smooths skin and can stand up to intense-heat climates.
Get Leighed Cosmetics isn’t about what’s trending today – it’s focused on creating lasting products “that are making a mark,” Leigh says. That success hinges on a vast network of industry professionals she developed early in her career as a freelance makeup artist.
“I’ve been able to team up with [these experts] and get their opinions, and have them test my products on their clients,” Leigh explains. “I am ensuring, across the board in the beauty industry, that I create products with professional opinions, test them on real people and take their concerns into account.”
Get Leighed Cosmetics stays true to its mission of making self-care an effortless, desired ritual, with suggestive names for each product such as Striptease cleansing oil (a cleanser and makeup remover).
“The vibe started with my stage name,” Leigh comments. “I was Evelyn Leigh when I started in music a long time ago. My music was grown and sexy, [and] just fun. There were a lot of playful names in my music and writing style, [and] it carried into Get Leighed Cosmetics because [I believe] skin care and hair care should be fun.”
For instance, Leigh explains, “We make wash day sexy. [For those who have natural hair,] wash day is terrible, dreadful! I want to make self-care an experience that we no longer dread. We’re changing that whole mood. It’s exciting now!”
Products like Foreplay – an oil used before shampoo – and Stimulate – a hair oil that stimulates growth with peppermint and tea tree – rejuvenate the scalp. Leigh’s first product, her “famous body butters,” is a fan-favorite and will return this fall. The holiday season will bring self-care boxes that clients can customize with their favorite scent and that include body butter, body rub, cream soap, shower gel and body oil.
“The true value of self-care is taking the time to prioritize yourself and cater to the things that make you feel good,” Leigh says. “It’s taking the time to tell yourself, ‘Hey, I love you, and I am paying attention to what you need.’”
Get Leighed Cosmetics, St. Louis, getleighedcosmetics.com