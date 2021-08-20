Meet the Military Veteran-Owned Skin and Hair Care Brand Building Community in the St. Louis Area

After exiting the military, Jeremy Stanton needed to keep busy – but the 9-to-5 flow wasn’t cutting it. He began making oils to maintain his beard and tattoos. The at-home project took on a life of its own when friends and family started sharing his oils. Now, Stanton’s passion project has turned into a full-blown business known as Barrel Brands that serves every gender and age.

When asked about the secret to his success, Stanton responds: “I went straight from the hip. I never really knew what to do. I just knew what I didn’t like and tried to shy away from that. It’s proven to be successful.”

Transparency and sincerity are hallmarks of his business, as evidenced by how ingredients are sourced for the barrel-aged face, body and hair oils. “Sometimes you have to go outside of the area, and we did that, [but] most of our stuff is as natural and as local as we can get,” Stanton says. “We source herbs and spices from Green Finned Hippy Farms [and] lavender from right here in Edwardsville, Illinois, at Tenderloin Farms.”

Other materials are sourced from Greece (olive oil), Madagascar (vanilla beans) and Virginia (tobacco).

Stanton says he seeks ingredients that are harvested in an ethical and responsible way. “When you get that kind of quality, you don’t have to worry about your overall quality taking a hit,” Stanton says.

Barrel Brands’ client base ranges “from children to elderly” who use the products for a myriad of reasons, including to help with rosacea, dermatitis and acne; for softening scars; as a moisturizing fragrance (unlike alcohol-based ones that can dry the skin); as a hair oil to combat the brutal Midwest humidity; and even as a makeup primer and remover.