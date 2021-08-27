Meet Saint Louis Fashion Fund’s New CEO: Monique Levy

Saint Louis Fashion Fund – the Gateway City’s voice of fashion – has a new face: Monique Levy. The recently named CEO arrived just in time for the SLFF’s transition into its new Grand Center headquarters at 3333 Washington Ave. LN spoke with Levy about her vision for the fund’s future and her alternative sense of style – from band T-shirts to combat boots.

What drew you to the Saint Louis Fashion Fund?

I really believe in St. Louis as an outsider. I’m originally from Jacksonville, Florida, attended University of Florida undergrad and went to [St. Thomas School of Law in Miami] before entering the nonprofit world I’m in now. My husband, Jonathan, who is from St. Louis and is an artist at Sophie’s Artist Lounge, moved to St. Louis four years ago to raise our daughter, Rebecca, who is 4. So I have an interesting perspective, and I think St. Louis has a lot of potential to compete in the fashion and manufacturing industry. I want to help the fund show the world nationally and globally what St. Louis has to offer.

Describe your personal style.

You will typically catch me in a blazer, jeans, booties and a band T-shirt – Nine Inch Nails, Beck, Death Cab for Cutie, Blink-182, 311 or Rancid – though my favorite band is Korn. I love fashion. I treat fashion like a lot of people treat art – to me, it is an art form. So the fund is an opportunity for me to personally tie something I love in with something I’m good at.

What’s your vision for the SLFF’s future?