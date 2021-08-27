Meet Saint Louis Fashion Fund’s New CEO: Monique Levy

Saint Louis Fashion Fund – the Gateway City’s voice of fashion – has a new face: Monique Levy. The recently named CEO arrived just in time for the SLFF’s transition into its new Grand Center headquarters at 3333 Washington Ave. LN spoke with Levy about her vision for the fund’s future and her alternative sense of style – from band T-shirts to combat boots.
What drew you to the Saint Louis Fashion Fund?
I really believe in St. Louis as an outsider. I’m originally from Jacksonville, Florida, attended University of Florida undergrad and went to [St. Thomas School of Law in Miami] before entering the nonprofit world I’m in now. My husband, Jonathan, who is from St. Louis and is an artist at Sophie’s Artist Lounge, moved to St. Louis four years ago to raise our daughter, Rebecca, who is 4. So I have an interesting perspective, and I think St. Louis has a lot of potential to compete in the fashion and manufacturing industry. I want to help the fund show the world nationally and globally what St. Louis has to offer.
Describe your personal style.
You will typically catch me in a blazer, jeans, booties and a band T-shirt – Nine Inch Nails, Beck, Death Cab for Cutie, Blink-182, 311 or Rancid – though my favorite band is Korn. I love fashion. I treat fashion like a lot of people treat art – to me, it is an art form. So the fund is an opportunity for me to personally tie something I love in with something I’m good at.
What’s your vision for the SLFF’s future?
We have a 10-year impact goal to create thousands of jobs in the fashion industry, and that includes design, retail and fashion manufacturing. We’re setting out to double St. Louis’ current economic impact in the industry – from $3.3 billion to $6 billion by 2030. I envision the fund as being a visionary catalyst for change and go-to resource for this type of work.
What programs and events does the fund have planned for this year?
For this year, we are safety-first, considering COVID-19. We are thinking of some cool virtual events to engage the community and connect our shoppers with our retailers.
How will the SLFF’s new location benefit its future?
“The [Grand Center] Arts District is a perfect fit for the fund and just a few blocks away from our former location in St. Louis’ garment district. Our building is part of a walkable, engaging arts-and-culture district, giving us the chance to collaborate with other creatives, and it’s great to be under the same roof as other arts organizations to show what we have to offer to others.
