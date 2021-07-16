Make a Statement With St. Louis-Based Brixx & Stones’ Colorful Custom Jewelry

During the pandemic, local mom Amanda Frechmann was looking to fill her time – and her cup. So the former kindergarten teacher and pharmaceutical sales rep turned stay-at-home mom of one and stepmom of three started making colorful statement jewelry with her teen stepdaughters (Coco, 13, and Mattilee, 17) as a way to bond. LN recently spoke with Frechmann about how posting one online photo of their baubles sparked her business, Brixx & Stones.
Describe the design and inspiration for your Brixx & Stones jewelry.
I love really bright, colorful, fun, statement-type jewelry. I look at upcoming trends in magazines, and I also just do jewelry I personally love. Top-sellers are the stacks of three bracelets with kids’ names or birthdays on them, the gold beaded stacks that say “Mom” or “Mama,” the mother-daughter stacks and girls’ sunnies. Our acrylic styles are the most popular in summer because they can go in the pool, lake or ocean.
How can customers find your jewelry?
[Online on] Etsy, or people can message me personally on Instagram for colors and styles they want. I can do exactly what their vision is and send pictures along the way and before shipping, so they know they’re going to like [it]. I also have a space at the Painted Tree [Marketplace] in Ballwin, [an] all-local, handmade goodies shop.
What has been the customer reaction to your jewelry?
Some of my favorite orders are people who reach out to request a piece to commemorate a loved one who has passed or include a motivational quote or scripture. It’s a good way for people to wear something meaningful. They are so excited [about the finished piece], and sometimes so emotional if it’s something sentimental. I love that people take pictures and tag me in them with all the different ways they wear their jewelry.
What’s next for your business?
I have been working on do-it-yourself kits for kids of all ages. They are themed boxes, and they contain everything they need to make multiple bracelets or necklaces, including letters for inspirational words, such as “Go Girl” and “I’m Beautiful,” which I think is something so important right now – for girls to feel good about themselves. I also may work on doing jewelry parties, where customers can book a night, and I’ll bring jewelry for girls’ nights and birthday and bachelorette parties. My goal is to work more closely with customers.
Brixx & Stones, @brixxandstones, brixxandstones.etsy.com