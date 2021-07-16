Make a Statement With St. Louis-Based Brixx & Stones’ Colorful Custom Jewelry

During the pandemic, local mom Amanda Frechmann was looking to fill her time – and her cup. So the former kindergarten teacher and pharmaceutical sales rep turned stay-at-home mom of one and stepmom of three started making colorful statement jewelry with her teen stepdaughters (Coco, 13, and Mattilee, 17) as a way to bond. LN recently spoke with Frechmann about how posting one online photo of their baubles sparked her business, Brixx & Stones.

Describe the design and inspiration for your Brixx & Stones jewelry.

I love really bright, colorful, fun, statement-type jewelry. I look at upcoming trends in magazines, and I also just do jewelry I personally love. Top-sellers are the stacks of three bracelets with kids’ names or birthdays on them, the gold beaded stacks that say “Mom” or “Mama,” the mother-daughter stacks and girls’ sunnies. Our acrylic styles are the most popular in summer because they can go in the pool, lake or ocean.

How can customers find your jewelry?

[Online on] Etsy, or people can message me personally on Instagram for colors and styles they want. I can do exactly what their vision is and send pictures along the way and before shipping, so they know they’re going to like [it]. I also have a space at the Painted Tree [Marketplace] in Ballwin, [an] all-local, handmade goodies shop.

What has been the customer reaction to your jewelry?

Some of my favorite orders are people who reach out to request a piece to commemorate a loved one who has passed or include a motivational quote or scripture. It’s a good way for people to wear something meaningful. They are so excited [about the finished piece], and sometimes so emotional if it’s something sentimental. I love that people take pictures and tag me in them with all the different ways they wear their jewelry.