Lux & Nyx Invites Fellow Fashionistas to Contribute to a Specialty Bag Design

Lux & Nyx, the locally based luxury line of bags, hopes to empower women with its latest crowdsourcing campaign by allowing them to co-create its upcoming collection.
“We are all about women who want to make a difference,” says Lux & Nyx founder and designer Lisa Hu. “In this case, we’d like to hear what they’d like to have or see in a product that would help them be their best and get more out of their time.”
The crowdsourcing campaign in question, #LNBuildTogether, was launched in May and will close late July.
“This was kind of inspired by the lockdown with COVID,” Hu says. “I felt like everything was out of our control, and I wanted to instill this sense of control for our audience to say, ‘Hey, you have control. Let’s make a difference; let’s create a product line that you think will be beneficial for the women who need this product.’ So creating and integrating their voice and their opinion into a collection and bringing it to life? I mean, that’s control.”
The campaign, which is targeting 5,000 women, allows them to take part in weekly polls – the first poll even allowed the community to decide what they wanted to co-create.
The Lux & Nyx community ultimately chose to expand Lux & Nyx’s existing origami bag into a family collection. Polls since have been exclusive to styles and must-have functions of this bag in a large and mini size.
“Honestly, some of the ideas are pretty great,” Hu says. “Some ideas are like, ‘Man, I may not be able to get that into this product line, but that is definitely something I will take for future creations.’”
Once all feedback is in, Hu will complete the design and start her production process. However, you won’t see a large bulk order from Lux & Nyx.
“We support women empowerment and being at the forefront of change, and one of the changes we want to focus on is slowing down fashion this year – especially with everything that’s going on,” Hu says. “We want to create products that are intentional. It’s inspirational, it’s a useful product, and we aren’t overproducing.”
Hu says she will order only the number of preorders for production of this specialty bag.
“It’s not to say we won’t do a large, black origami bag in the future,” Hu says, “but this line, with this kind of detail, with this quote and everything everyone picked is just this year. Once it’s ordered, once it’s done, it’s out.”
Hu says the poll process has been nothing short of inspiring, and she can’t wait to see the result.
“[Lux & Nyx customers] are really at the forefront,” Hu says. “When we say this is in the hands of the women who vote, it really is. I can’t tell you right now what’s going to exactly happen. We will just have to play it out step by step.”
Lux & Nyx, 3630 Corporate Trail Drive, St. Louis, luxandnyx.com
