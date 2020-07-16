Lux & Nyx Invites Fellow Fashionistas to Contribute to a Specialty Bag Design

Lux & Nyx, the locally based luxury line of bags, hopes to empower women with its latest crowdsourcing campaign by allowing them to co-create its upcoming collection.

“We are all about women who want to make a difference,” says Lux & Nyx founder and designer Lisa Hu. “In this case, we’d like to hear what they’d like to have or see in a product that would help them be their best and get more out of their time.”

The crowdsourcing campaign in question, #LNBuildTogether, was launched in May and will close late July.

“This was kind of inspired by the lockdown with COVID,” Hu says. “I felt like everything was out of our control, and I wanted to instill this sense of control for our audience to say, ‘Hey, you have control. Let’s make a difference; let’s create a product line that you think will be beneficial for the women who need this product.’ So creating and integrating their voice and their opinion into a collection and bringing it to life? I mean, that’s control.”

The campaign, which is targeting 5,000 women, allows them to take part in weekly polls – the first poll even allowed the community to decide what they wanted to co-create.

The Lux & Nyx community ultimately chose to expand Lux & Nyx’s existing origami bag into a family collection. Polls since have been exclusive to styles and must-have functions of this bag in a large and mini size.

“Honestly, some of the ideas are pretty great,” Hu says. “Some ideas are like, ‘Man, I may not be able to get that into this product line, but that is definitely something I will take for future creations.’”