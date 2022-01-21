Local Contestants Compete in First-Ever Miss Missouri Volunteer America Pageant

The Miss Missouri Volunteer America pageant, which belongs to a nationwide scholarship program focusing on service, launched this year with a competition that presented more than $25,000 in scholarships to winners. The events took place at the Ross Family Theatre at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center from Jan. 6 to 8.

At the statewide competition, Victoria Shore was crowned Miss Missouri Volunteer, and Greta Clark of Eureka was crowned Miss Missouri Teen Volunteer. Clark is set to compete in the first Miss Teen Volunteer America pageant in Jackson, Tennessee, on April 28 through 30. Shore will compete in the first Miss Volunteer America pageant in the same city on May 1 through 7.

Ladue’s Riley Obertino competed at the state level as Miss Saint Louis County in the competitive areas of private interview, talent, evening gown, fitness and wellness, and an onstage interview.

“I grew up a dancer – dancing for 16 years,” Obertino says. “Going on the stage and performing a solo wasn’t intimidating to me. It was the most enjoyable part. The interview portion … It was challenging, but in a good way. They push to figure out who you are and what your beliefs are … by not only answering a question, but making sure you had the proof behind [an answer, and] showing that you are a responsible, respectful woman that can take on this new position.”

Based in Tennessee, the Miss Volunteer America organization aims to elevate young women through five focal points: service, education, responsibility, volunteerism and empowerment – or S.E.R.V.E., as represented by the five points of the queen’s crown, according to a press release.