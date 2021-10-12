Kirkwood-Based Daffodils & Cotton Empowers Kids Through Functional Fashion

Ashley Davis, shop owner of Daffodils & Cotton, never thought she’d pick up a sewing needle again. Less than a decade ago, the now-revered children’s clothing designer tried her hand at the craft, under her mother’s guidance, “but it was an epic failure,” she says. Fortunately, with a new ambition and lots of research, she went from disastrous to undeniably skilled, with a Kirkwood-based Etsy shop brimming with fashion-forward, function-friendly pieces for little ones.

Davis believes fashion can positively impact a family’s life. “From my experience, having clothes that parents love and kids love wearing makes a difference – especially for toddlers!” she says.

What drove Davis to pick up the sewing needle again? She saw a gap in the market and set out to create aesthetically pleasing clothing for kids that also provided comfort.

“They are fashionable and functional,” she says. “I work with some of the softest and most comfortable fabrics I can find. I am all about fun prints!”

Her collections, though filled with fun and whimsical prints, always include a set of solids for better blending into your tyke’s wardrobe.

“I always include a number of basics in the collections to make them superversatile,” Davis describes. “My goal, when creating a collection, is for most of the solids and prints to coordinate to create a whole collection of mix-and-match items.”

This goal works hand in hand with her mission to empower children through small but significant decision-making opportunities.