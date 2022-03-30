International Fashion Influencer Summer Albarcha Launches Evening Gown Line

At the end of January, international style icon Summer Albarcha launched her fashion brand of modest wear, Summer Evenings. Beginning with evening gowns, Albarcha sees big things in store for the brand.

“With years of experience and business school, I learned the best way to make a brand successful is to solve a problem,” Albarcha says. “Once you find that solution and create purpose, you’ll always have value for your customers. Beyond ‘mother of the bride’ silhouettes, I felt like modest evening wear was nonexistent in the market in the United States. That was the problem I wanted to change.”

Albarcha experienced this issue firsthand in the early 2010s, when she and friends would try to shop for weddings. Finding nothing available that exemplified modern tastes and catered to younger generations, they often would have to settle on a strapless gown and wear a long-sleeved shirt underneath or a bolero jacket on top.

Summer Evenings eliminates this issue with its line of shimmery, jewel-toned gowns, suitable for both classic and contemporary tastes. Currently based in St. Louis, the brand may expand and relocate in the next season, but Albarcha’s home city will always offer inspiration, she says.

“Coming from St. Louis, I felt like it was a small town with a big-city atmosphere,” the current Pittsburgh resident says. “I really felt that way when I launched the brand. I feel that sense of community and happiness for each other. People love to see entrepreneurs from St. Louis succeed.”