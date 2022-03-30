International Fashion Influencer Summer Albarcha Launches Evening Gown Line

At the end of January, international style icon Summer Albarcha launched her fashion brand of modest wear, Summer Evenings. Beginning with evening gowns, Albarcha sees big things in store for the brand.
“With years of experience and business school, I learned the best way to make a brand successful is to solve a problem,” Albarcha says. “Once you find that solution and create purpose, you’ll always have value for your customers. Beyond ‘mother of the bride’ silhouettes, I felt like modest evening wear was nonexistent in the market in the United States. That was the problem I wanted to change.”
Albarcha experienced this issue firsthand in the early 2010s, when she and friends would try to shop for weddings. Finding nothing available that exemplified modern tastes and catered to younger generations, they often would have to settle on a strapless gown and wear a long-sleeved shirt underneath or a bolero jacket on top.
Summer Evenings eliminates this issue with its line of shimmery, jewel-toned gowns, suitable for both classic and contemporary tastes. Currently based in St. Louis, the brand may expand and relocate in the next season, but Albarcha’s home city will always offer inspiration, she says.
“Coming from St. Louis, I felt like it was a small town with a big-city atmosphere,” the current Pittsburgh resident says. “I really felt that way when I launched the brand. I feel that sense of community and happiness for each other. People love to see entrepreneurs from St. Louis succeed.”
The graduate of the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business at Saint Louis University experienced that during her school years, when Albarcha’s primary focus was her eponymous fashion blog. Of course, the bigger your audience is, the more unsolicited opinions are shared, as Albarcha has experienced on occasion.
“I’m confident in my brand – I’m confident in my offering,” she says in response to any instances of criticism. “I’m very lucky to be in the position where I’ve already expanded my own personal platform online. Many of the people who [follow and shop] the brand are my supporters.”
Summer Evenings’ current lineup includes a classics shop, which houses classic evening gown designs; a gala shop, featuring ballgowns; and an accessories tab. Currently in the works is a new collection, for which Albarcha visited Turkey (where her manufacturer is located) last month, to coordinate the details of its launch.
“We are going to add Summer Days … a maxi dress collection – elevated maxi gowns, having a lot of details,” Albarcha reveals. “It’s geared towards graduations, honeymoons, vacations and even Eid al-Fitr, which is a Muslim holiday coming in the end of April, early May.”
She currently has a team that consists of a director of operations overseas and many contracted employees, all of whom are paid premium wages and work in Turkey, where each collection is designed and produced.
“My goal is to eventually open my own atelier in Turkey,” Albarcha says. “Being Syrian-American, it would be amazing to employ the many talented Syrian refugees who are in Turkey.”
Just two months into the launch of Summer Evenings, and already Albarcha has experienced an “incredible” response, she says. The overwhelming feedback and support have encouraged her to continue building the brand and highlighting its full capability.
“I could not find a way to name it,” Albarcha adds, recalling the fashion brand’s early days. “I thought you needed to check all these boxes and find something unique. My mom, out of the blue, said, ‘You should name it Summer Evenings for your name and for evening gowns.’ Also, my name in Arabic is Samar, which translates to ‘evening conversations.’”
Summer Evenings, summerevenings.us