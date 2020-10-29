Inside the Closet of Daily Disco’s Abbey Eilermann

For Abbey Eilermann, the owner and jeanius behind Daily Disco, her closet is more than a place to keep clothes – it’s a space that sparks joy!

“I always joke that Marie Kondo says if it doesn’t spark joy, then get rid of it,” Eilermann says, “but I go into my closet, and everything sparks joy. That’s my problem.”

One step inside her space, though, and it’s safe to see why.

“So much color,” Eilermann says. “So much. The Home Edit, which is a home organization Instagram account, recently Instagrammed a picture of my closet. There are multiple comments that are like, ‘Why does any child have that much stuff?!’ I think it’s really funny because, yeah, I do have a lot of color compared to most adults, but it’s what makes me happy.”

During quarantine, Eilermann says her everyday style has certainly switched.

“I wear a lot of matching sweatsuits, like tie-dye sweatsuits, or I have one with cherries all over it,” Eilermann says. “Why would I not want to be comfortable all the time? In normal times, [my staples include a] fun miniskirt and a printed T-shirt or an easy dress with combat boots. [It] really changes with how I’m feeling.”

Or, of course, based on the event she’s attending.

“I went to a ’60s-themed New Year’s wedding, which was so fun, this year, and I wore this pink tulle giant minidress – very Ariana Grande,” Eilermann says. “I found over-the-knee sparkly boots, and that was, like, my favorite kind of event outfit. But I always just want to dress fun and playful and try to get an inspiration in my head of the look I’m going for and just really go for it.”