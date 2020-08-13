Heritage1933 Founder Talks Black Beauty Products, Partnering With Local Nonprofits

Living in a homeless shelter or transitional housing means having few options for personal care products – especially if you’re a Black woman, says Heritage1933 founder Latoya Thompson. The St. Louis entrepreneur speaks from experience.

As a child, she lived in shelters and realized that the donated bottles of shampoo aren’t one-size-fits-all. As a college-educated adult, she formed her beauty company to address this lack of resources and offer a confidence boost to women in shelters.

“If we don’t feel like our hair is done correctly, we won’t go out into the public,” Thompson says. “We don’t feel beautiful enough to want to go out and attempt the [job] interview. These are maybe small barriers to others but very large barriers to an African American woman.”

In her initial research, Thompson found that Black women want products that effectively moisturize their unique hair and skin. She acknowledges a positive shift taking place in some larger beauty companies, where diverse personal care products are becoming more mainstream. But she strives to be especially intentional as an African American woman making products for African American women.

“Being intentional right now is so critical for Black entrepreneurship,” she adds.

For every product Heritage1933 sells, a hair care product is donated to a shelter or nonprofit serving women and children. At least 3,000 products have been sold and matched in donations since Heritage1933 was founded in 2015, Thompson says. Up until this year, donations were made quarterly, but the pandemic has forced her team to reconfigure their process.