Global Fashion Brand Rungolee Opens First Bricks-and-Mortar Storefront in Ladue

Stepping inside Rungolee’s bricks-and-mortar storefront, which opened this month on Clayton Road, is like joining designer and founder Anjali Kamra on one of her worldwide fashion hunts. Cultures collide in a dazzling display of wearable art. The brand celebrates its 13th year in 2021, and in its latest evolution, clients can get up close to the coveted designs.

“I visit art galleries and flower shops in every city that I go to,” Kamra says. “I get so much inspiration from my travels. The souks of Morocco, the Paris flea markets, Portobello Road in London.

“We did a trip right before [the start of] the pandemic to Amsterdam. They have two rows of shops that are all independently owned, small labels. There’s so much inspiration there.”

When travel shut down, Kamra sourced photographs of her global explorations, as well as introspection, to inspire her latest collections.

“I found these beautiful pictures of the Majorelle Garden [in Marrakech, Morocco], a trip to Paris, and one of my favorite cities – Jaipur in India,” Kamra details. “I combined those influences in my last collection. This collection, called ‘pick up the pieces,’ is inspired by everything small-batch and unique, and by [artist Henri] Matisse’s ‘The Cut-Outs.’”

Rungolee is deeply rooted in the heritage of Kamra’s homeland, India, where, according to the website, her aunt Swaran operated a fashion house out of Mumbai, creating fashions for several of India’s famous film stars. Overseas, her aunt remains involved in brand operations.