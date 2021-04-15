Espresso Yourself: JORD Partners With Kaldi's Coffee on Barista-Inspired Accessory Collection

There’s a whole “latte” love that went into the latest collection from JORD, a groundbreaking designer of premium accessories. Based in St. Louis, the company, which is best known for its stylish wooden watches, took a favorite beverage and turned it into a chic timepiece by partnering with Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Co. for the Barista Collection.

“Our brand was primarily known for and focused on [making] watches from wood,” says Salman Shah, JORD’s founder and lead watch designer. “The brand has a global name now, so we’re looking to get into alternative materials that are natural.”

The idea was sparked during a coffee date with Shah’s friend Frank McGinty, director of sales and marketing at Kaldi’s. But Shah admits the initial notion for turning everyone’s beloved brew into an accessory at first sounded outlandish – even to its creator.

“Really, over just talks and coffee, I had this crazy idea that I wanted to try to put coffee inside of a timepiece,” Shah remembers. “It was a rigorous process, and something that I know had never been done before. That’s what our brand likes to do – create products of natural materials that are unique.”

If it weren’t for his hometown, Shah says he might not have seen the same level of success in turning the dream into a concrete concept.

“This is a close-knit city,” the St. Louis native says. “Especially with everything going on in the global environment, [the city’s] become closer. Kaldi’s is a local company. I personally drink and love their coffee. Once we started talking about the idea, I felt like it was the perfect fit. They were all so willing and interested in trying to produce a product like this.