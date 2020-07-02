Delayed I Do’s: How Metro Area Couples and Vendors are Responding to the ‘New Normal’

The wedding invitations displayed May 24, 2020, in gold foil lettering. University City resident Lauren Davis slid the elegant slips of paper into blush pink envelopes, preparing to send them to a couple of hundred friends and family members. “Am I going to go through with this?” she wondered.

It wasn’t cold feet that caused her to hesitate; it was COVID-19 creeping through her city. She weighed the options with her fiancé, Chad Klamen. Today, she still has a stack of unused invitations – and a new last name.

On May 24, the two said “I do” in front of just 17 people, settling for a modified version of their original plan. They’re planning a larger celebration for September 2021. Changing plans didn’t set well with Lauren Klamen at first, but she says she’s glad they didn’t “delay a good thing.”

“A lot of people, including myself, get wrapped up in the big things about planning a wedding,” she says, “and they often forget what it’s about.”

“I just wanted to marry her, and I didn’t care if we could do it in front of five people or 500 people,” Chad Klamen adds.

Couples and wedding vendors nationwide are adapting to rapidly changing expectations for what a modern wedding should look like. St. Louis city and county restrictions continue to change in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while attempting to return to a sense of “normal,” but no matter where you go, large gatherings are still frowned on.

Cecily Hoffius, co-owner of The Venue at Maison du Lac in Catawissa (roughly 37 miles southwest of Ladue) and Ces & Judy’s Catering in St. Louis, says her team has been working with couples to reschedule weddings amid the pandemic, and they’ve organized a package for those interested in a “micro-wedding” or elopement. By partnering with vendors such as St. Louis’ STL Wedding Celebrant and Be Lovely Photography, The Venue at Maison du Lac can offer a small celebration in a “serene, outdoor setting,” Hoffius says.