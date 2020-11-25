Bohemian Babies Creates Organic, Sustainable Staple Clothing for St. Louis Littles

St. Louis’ Bohemian Babies brand believes clothes for kids should be as soft and sustainable as they are stylish.

“I’ve always had really soft fabrics,” says Bohemian Babies founder Amanda Whittle. “I want to wear things that are soft, and I think it’s important to put soft, high-quality things on our babies.”

Whittle started Bohemian Babies as an Etsy shop in 2011 before launching her own website and physically going into stores like RF Home Co. in Kirkwood.

“I always wish I had a more sparkly answer than what I do of how I got started,” says Whittle with a laugh. “I was a stay-at-home mom, and I had a lot of extra downtime during nap time and things like that, so I decided I was going to teach myself to sew. I really enjoyed it, and it kind of morphed into a business. It was kind of a happy accident.”

Whittle started Bohemian Babies with embroidered onesies and chevron dresses, but today, Bohemian Babies is a brand of simple, soft, sustainable staple items.

“I remember when chevron was the biggest thing, and that was such a big, bold print,” Whittle says. “I just evolved away from that. I would say we definitely lean more toward a minimalist style. I’m definitely an aspiring minimalist. I don’t like clutter. I like really simple fashion, and I’ve tried to take the brand there, as well. It’s really hard to find good staple pieces for kids that are high quality.”