Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Quinceañera Dress Shop Expands in the St. Louis Area to Better Serve the Latino Community

While on a road trip together, Rafael and Racine Martir conceptualized a dress shop in the metro area that would better serve the area’s Latino community, particularly Latinas in search of their dream gown for their quince años (the Latin American celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday).

As they brainstormed, the song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” by beloved Latina musician Selena played over their car’s speakers, and that inspired the business they’d start in their basement in the fall of 2019 and grow to serve Latinos not just locally but nationally.

“We really noticed there was a lacking space for culturally appropriate clothes for Latinos [in the metro area],” Racine Martir says, describing the initial motivation to open the store. “Most families had to travel out of state – they had to go to Chicago, to Texas, or go back to Mexico – to find the gowns that they really need for their events.”

The store resides on Lackland Road in a space the Martirs recently expanded to twice its original size to accommodate increased inventory, which includes multicultural wedding gowns in addition to quinceañera dresses and accessories. The husband-and-wife duo are also scouting areas just across the eastern state border in Illinois for their second location, with hopes to eventually open stores in cities across the U.S.

“Why did we go bigger? [Because] our store is just doing wonderfully,” Racine Martir raves. Such success could not be assumed after a year when numerous quince años celebrations and weddings were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.