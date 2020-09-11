Beauty Buzz: St. Louis Press Club Partners With Neiman Marcus for Virtual Fundraising Event

This Saturday morning, Sept. 12, Neiman Marcus’ beauty experts will share cosmetic and skin care tips and tricks during a virtual fundraiser event benefiting the St. Louis Press Club.
The 2020 Beauty Buzz “Bright Eyed and Ready to Face the Day” event begins at 10:30 a.m. and marks the 11th annual collaboration between the luxury department store and nonprofit journalism organization. Proceeds help fund the St. Louis Press Club’s media scholarships for local journalism students.
“Beauty Buzz has always been a lively Saturday morning occasion where guests mix and mingle over mimosas and brunch bites, take chances on some fabulous prizes and enjoy a project runway show featuring cosmetic and fragrance experts describing their products as displayed by models in fall Neiman Marcus fashions,” according to the St. Louis Press Club website. “This year aims to be much of the same, only from the comfort from our own homes with a Zoom [videoconference event] presented by Neiman Marcus.”
Neiman Marcus has recruited experts from beauty brands Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Chantecaille to teach guests the latest skin care and cosmetic trends. Guests will also receive Neiman Marcus totes stocked with cosmetic and beauty samples, as well as the chance to win designer prizes, according to an email from the event’s advisory chairwoman, Alice Handelman.
The event’s co-chairwomen are Phyllis Langsdorf and Miran Halen. The Zoom event host will be Jasmine Huda, anchor and reporter for KTVI Fox 2 News.
To attend the virtual event, register online at stlpressclub.org/BeautyBuzz.html. Individual tickets cost $60. For more information, call 314-449-8029 or email info@stlpressclub.org.
