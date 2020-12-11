Ascendant Jewelry Studio Offers Handmade Pieces That Inspire Everyday Confidence

To Melissa Hampton, gold melting over another material mimics lava flowing from an erupted volcano. Her brilliant adornments, available to shop at Ascendant Jewelry Studio, capture an archaic aesthetic through modern and organic designs that make for wearable art.

Hampton’s jewelry shop first opened in 2019. The optimism she carried as a new small-business owner faced an extraordinary challenge in 2020, with the arrival of a pandemic that altered everyday life.

“I have two collections I am currently working on,” Hampton shares. “The collection called Primordia is my vision of the early planet. Meteors crashing, volcanoes erupting, lava rock beaches, lava flows, dark new oceans. The geological creation story of the planet.”

In the Genesis line, Hampton uses one of her favorite techniques, which involves flowing gold onto the surface of sterling silver and then oxidizing the silver for a high level of contrast.

“To me, I’m thinking about the first beam of light shooting across the darkness – the genesis of it all,” she says. “That’s more [in line with] exploring a spiritual level of creation.”

Describing herself as a tactile person, Hampton appreciates the physicality of her work, which enables her to draw further inspiration from the very materials that she manipulates.

“I haven’t met a metal that I didn’t like,” she confesses. “It’s fun to work with a variety. I love working with yellow gold. It has such warmth and beauty to it. I work primarily with sterling silver [because] it’s such a versatile material. I love to keep it bright and shiny, and also to oxidize it so that it looks like this gun metal gray.”