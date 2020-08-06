You are the owner of this article.
7 Casual, Sweet Summer Dresses From Ladue Boutiques

During the dog days, when everything including the roadway seems to be melting, reach for a breezy summer frock – like one of these favorite “throw-on” dresses, all of them available in Ladue.

IMG_0246.jpg

525 America dress, $120, MG Women
IMG_1538.JPG

Dress, $68, Cha Boutique
IMG_3502.jpg

Rails dress, $188, Cha Boutique
IMG_4684.jpg

FARM Rio dress, $175, Ivy Hill
IMG_4965.jpg

Lulalife dress, $100, Vie
IMG_7920.jpg

Ramy Brook dress, $375, Vie
IMG_9038.jpg

Show Me Your Mumu dress, $158, Cha Boutique

ACCESSORIES 

IMG_2536.jpg

Quay Australia sunglasses, $80, Cha Boutique
IMG_7220.jpg

gorjana earrings, $55, Cha Boutique
IMG_3638.jpg

AKAIV Los Angeles bag, $40, Cha Boutique

Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!

