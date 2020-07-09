5 Local Black Beauty Brands That Promote Natural Confidence

These gorgeous, locally made beauty products bring forth inner loveliness and allow natural features to shine with fewer chemicals and more focus on self-love. Each of the homegrown brands featured below will manage your hair’s natural texture and tame your skin’s oil production during the height of summer and beyond.

Summer sunshine is no match for the moisture provided by Body Code Co.’s Body Butter, available in 4 and 8 ounces. Combining shea butter with coconut, olive and other enhancing oils, this whipped product soaks into the skin and gives all-day nourishment. (bodycodeco.com)

Fab Essentials’ Beyond Youthful Face Serum revitalizes your skin’s collagen, smooths fine lines and reduces age spots. Hyaluronic acid is the real champion here by teaching the skin how to create plumpness and moisture the way it did when you were younger.(fabessentials.org)

The Loc Loft’s Natural Bliss Hair Care line sees to it that your baby hairs never upstage a gorgeous do. Its Laid Naturals Edge Control tames the framework of any great style while eliminating product buildup, giving you a sleek and fabulous finish.(locloftstl.com)

What’s good for the hair can also be good for the skin, as evidenced in the Healthy Hair Solutions’ Macadamia Deluxe Oil Serum. This therapeutic oil works with all textures to both absorb and penetrate your hair and scalp, offering unbeatable hydration and manageable, nongreasy tresses.(healthyhair.solutions)