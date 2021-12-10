 Skip to main content
3 Holiday Pop-Up Shops Open at St. Louis’ City Foundry
City Foundry, the massive mixed-use complex that’s revitalizing midtown St. Louis, welcomes three holiday pop-up shops this season. The new additions feature sneakers, fashion, and furniture for the home and office, giving shoppers a new one-stop-shop ahead of their seasonal celebrations.

Artifox, a brand native to St. Louis, showcases contemporary furniture and home décor, ranging from desks and tables to lighting and tech set-ups, all made of superior quality. In its on-site showroom, shoppers can see how Artifox’s family of products seamlessly interact to create efficient environments, a press release details. This pop-up shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Golden Gems, a women-owned apparel shop, brings its signature, sassy fashion and accessories to midtown in a curated collection. The boutique once resided in the vibrant retail district on Cherokee Street, and moved in October to Locust Street in downtown St. Louis. The festive pop-up shop is open in City Foundry on Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sanctioned Sneaker Collective features a bold collection of rare and exclusive footgear, including Nike’s Dunk and Jordan shoes and Adidas’ YEEZY shoes. Shoppers can browse more than 1,200 shoes, with sizes from toddler to a men’s 14 in stock. Boasting it is the largest sneaker shop in St. Louis, Sanctioned Sneaker Collective’s Jordan shoes range from $50 to $5,000. The seasonal pop-up shop is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We have so many talented local retailers in St. Louis,” says Will Smith of New + Found, the international architectural design and real estate development firm that constructed City Foundry, in a press release. “Our goal at City Foundry STL is to give them a platform to showcase their unique brands in one destination.”

In addition to the three holiday pop-up stores, City Foundry hosts the WINTRMARKT by The Women’s Creative each weekend, on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., now through Dec. 19. The holiday market unites more than 50 local businesses, with an on-site gift wrapping station by STLMADE, in a single setting for shoppers to peruse. The food hall also welcomes a pop-up bar and shop by Schlafly.

“We have already had such a great response from the community…,” Smith says. “Now, with additional pop-up retailers, we’re creating a shopping destination this holiday season at City Foundry STL.”

City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, cityfoundrystl.com/holidays

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

