3 Holiday Pop-Up Shops Open at St. Louis’ City Foundry

City Foundry, the massive mixed-use complex that’s revitalizing midtown St. Louis, welcomes three holiday pop-up shops this season. The new additions feature sneakers, fashion, and furniture for the home and office, giving shoppers a new one-stop-shop ahead of their seasonal celebrations.

Artifox, a brand native to St. Louis, showcases contemporary furniture and home décor, ranging from desks and tables to lighting and tech set-ups, all made of superior quality. In its on-site showroom, shoppers can see how Artifox’s family of products seamlessly interact to create efficient environments, a press release details. This pop-up shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Golden Gems, a women-owned apparel shop, brings its signature, sassy fashion and accessories to midtown in a curated collection. The boutique once resided in the vibrant retail district on Cherokee Street, and moved in October to Locust Street in downtown St. Louis. The festive pop-up shop is open in City Foundry on Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sanctioned Sneaker Collective features a bold collection of rare and exclusive footgear, including Nike’s Dunk and Jordan shoes and Adidas’ YEEZY shoes. Shoppers can browse more than 1,200 shoes, with sizes from toddler to a men’s 14 in stock. Boasting it is the largest sneaker shop in St. Louis, Sanctioned Sneaker Collective’s Jordan shoes range from $50 to $5,000. The seasonal pop-up shop is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.