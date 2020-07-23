You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
10 Romantic Summer Wardrobe Essentials From Local Boutiques
top story

10 Romantic Summer Wardrobe Essentials From Local Boutiques

Just because the world looks a bit different nowadays doesn’t mean fashionable femmes can’t keep feeling feminine when they’re (safely) out-and-abouting. A romantic summer can still be had – even at a socially distanced 6 feet.

image (1).png

Alice + Olivia pants, $295, Vie Boutique St. Louis
IMG_3572 2.jpg

Billini sandals, $55, Cha Boutique
IMG_6412 2.jpg

Current Air blouse, $72, Ivy Hill Boutique
IMG_7932 2.jpg

Olivaceous LA dress, $89, Cha Boutique
s616696345288212792_p26509_i2_w970.png

 Los Angeles bucket bag, $114, Vie Boutique St. Louis
stills 3_11_10.JPG

Headband, $40, Cha Boutique
stills 3_11_12.JPG

Quay Australia sunglasses, $55, Cha Boutique
stills 3_11_32.JPG

Current Air dress, $130, Cha Boutique
stills 3_11_36.JPG

Marella dress, $355, MG Women
stills 3_11_37.JPG

Necklaces, $372 and $378, Vie Boutique St. Louis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!

Related to this story

Most Popular