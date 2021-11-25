Mosby Building Arts Opens New Studio in Downtown Kirkwood

Locally owned and operated for more than 70 years, Mosby Building Arts provides the metro area the very best in home remodeling skill, knowledge and customer service. And now, with Mosby’s new studio in historic downtown Kirkwood, it’s easier than ever to get started on the space of your dreams.
“We had the idea to move into a retail customer-facing location about five years ago,” explains Mosby President Mark McClanahan. “We thought it would be great for our growth to have satellite studios in the St. Louis area. It would put us closer to our clients and also handle staffing and capacity issues from our main location.”
While Mosby looks to add additional satellite studios in the future, Kirkwood was the preferred place to start. The new studio is conveniently close to Mosby’s headquarters, while being in a vibrant community filled with character – and more foot traffic from area shoppers. McClanahan adds that the location is both easier for clients to integrate into their daily lives and less intimidating to potential clients than its more industrial headquarters.
“It’s all about people – we’re building trust with homeowners by offering a friendly gathering place for people to stop in and speak face-to-face,” says Rebecca Lay, Mosby Marketing Director. “It’s just one way we provide an elevated Mosby remodeling experience.”
Mosby’s new studio is different from a showroom. Inside, clients won’t find rooms full of fixtures to choose from; designers follow a client’s vision, not vice versa, and that means everything is fully customized to the client’s dream.
The Kirkwood studio opened in October, and the reception has already gone above and beyond the Mosby team’s expectations. “The amount of walk-in business has grown,” McClanahan confirms. “It’s been very rewarding for the people involved in creating this space. They’re just so happy about it.”
“We want to expand so every neighborhood has a Mosby space nearby,” Lay adds. Stop by Mosby Building Arts’ new location today, and see how the firm can enhance your own home and life.
Mosby Building Arts, 115 W. Argonne Ave., Kirkwood, 314-909-1800, callmosby.com