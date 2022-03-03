Mosby Building Arts' Kitchen Remodel Combines Beauty and Function

Every homeowner is unique, which is why there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all kitchen. From construction to design, Mosby Building Arts is ready to take your space and elevate it to your exact vision, creating rooms you’ll love to be in.
A Ladue homeowner recently reached out to Mosby when she finally grew sick of dealing with her outdated and awkward kitchen. Originally, Mosby was tasked with creating a design within the original footprint of the kitchen, but through conversation, both the team and the client realized they could do more to make this space both functional and beautiful.
“We gave the homeowner two designs; one keeping the layout as is, and one that opened up the space. She fell in love with the latter,” says Mosby senior designer Jill Worobec. “By building an addition, we were able to open the kitchen fully to the family room, relocate the powder room and add a brand-new laundry room.”
Worobec and Mosby senior home consultant Rich Oris brought in the client’s love of classic and monochromatic design taste through the use of beautiful stone in grays and blacks. The 10-foot-long black island has a white quartzite counter with black veining, complementing the black granite full-height backsplash. The polished gold and brushed nickel finishes give the room a pop, and the high-end appliances are inset, creating an elegant space where everything flows together.
“The powder room is spectacular,” Worobec adds. “It features a full-height glass tile wall that shimmers. The client says she feels you have to dress up to use it.”
The addition was a structurally extensive undertaking, combining two previous additions of the home, each with a different elevation. However, Mosby took the time to preplan both the design and the execution, and the result was a gorgeous space that the client can enjoy for years to come.
“I loved being able to give the client the space she always dreamed of,” Worobec says. “It’s functional; everything is where she wants it; it has the storage she craved; it suits the character of the house; and it’s gorgeous.”
Mosby Building Arts works with its clients from day one to ensure a finished space is true to their vision. If you’re looking to elevate your home into something that truly fits you, trust Mosby for seamless design and execution.
Mosby Building Arts, 115 W. Argonne Ave., Kirkwood, 314-909-1800, callmosby.com