Local Mom Creates Why and Whale Subscription Boxes for Kids

When Christa Holmes began sharing glimpses of her family’s life on Instagram, she had no idea that it would evolve into her metro area-based business, Why and Whale – a modern monthly subscription box of carefully curated and quality kids’ goods.

“I was doing a lot of freelance photography and graphic design and sharing photos of my kids on Instagram,” says Holmes, who attended the University of Illinois to study fine art. “We often got products in return for posts and photos – this was kind of before Instagram had ‘influencers.’ I would just share about all the products we loved. I really had a passion for kids’ products and believed in a lot of the brands, what they stood for and how they helped my kids grow.”

Holmes said after growing a following on Instagram, she realized she wanted to stop only promoting other brands and make something of her own.

“I decided to put all of those things that we already love into a box, and that’s how the subscription box was born,” Holmes says. “I like to think that the best businesses are born out of solving a problem, and I felt like there wasn’t anything out there [for kids] that highlighted the quality. My focus has always been to choose products you don’t want to throw away, and instead treasure them forever.”

Why and Whale is now nearing four years old – an anniversary close to Holmes’ heart.

“[My Instagram account] started with my daughter when she was about 1 year old, but my business was launched officially two weeks before my third child was born,” Holmes says. “I actually started the business out of desperation. I couldn’t do freelancing jobs with three kids at home. It was kind of a thing where I was like, ‘OK, I’m clicking the button, I’m opening preorders, maybe no one will buy it, but I have to try.’