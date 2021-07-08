Introducing Seven Luxury Showrooms and Design Firms with the Interior Design Center of St. Louis

Have you, like many homeowners during the pandemic, learned there are areas of your home that could be made more functional and purpose-driven? Whether you found a need for office space inside your abode or a more serviceable kitchen, there’s one place in the metro area that can meet every homeowner’s designing need: the Interior Design Center of St. Louis.

The city’s leading resource for high-end home improvements, one visit will introduce you to seven showrooms and five design firms where experts are at the ready to make your living and work spaces reach their maximum potential.

KDR Designer Showrooms

11660 Page Service Dr., St. Louis,

314-993-5020, kdrshowrooms.com

The Midwest’s leading resource in fine furnishings and décor details, KDR Designer Showrooms has been a unique destination for trade professionals and homeowners for 30 years. Explore its 60,000-square-foot showroom, where luxurious interiors come to life.

Yours by Design

11622 Page Service Dr., Suite 111, St. Louis,

314-283-1760, yoursbydesign.net

A one-stop interior design experience, Yours by Design creates spaces reflective of who you are and how you live. The award-winning design firm offers full remodeling services, new build selections, and online and commercial interior design.

Beck/Allen Cabinetry

11585 Lackland Road, St. Louis,

314-677-6713, beckallencabinetry.com