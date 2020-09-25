 Skip to main content
Welcome Warm Autumn Colors Into Your Home Décor

Add a little luxury to your home this fall with these decadent touches.

Chaddock Home’s Louis Glam mirror, part of the Mary McDonald collection, is crafted from resin with antique mirror glass. It’s available in Concerto Gold (shown) and also a plaster of Paris finish. (designanddetailstl.com)
Completely curvilinear with integrated bronze pulls, Baker’s Dover bedside table was inspired by the sparkle of a sequined cocktail dress. This piece is part of the company’s Luxe collection, an authentic fashion-forward assortment imbued with a 1970s modern vibe. (kdrshowrooms.com)
Baker’s Luxe Runway bench is part of the Luxe collection as well, and was inspired by the likes of Yves Saint Laurent and Halston. Upholstered bolsters sit atop a solid bronze platform. (kdrshowrooms.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

