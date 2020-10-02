Urban Matter Offers St. Louis Shoppers Cozy Home Décor, Clothes and More at Dual Locations

Even the coronavirus pandemic cannot stop the evolution of Urban Matter.

Fans of the beloved home and gift boutique can now visit its new shop dog – a precocious puppy named Pickle – who will guide them through a wider selection of home décor, furniture by Gust Modern and Collin Garrity, women’s wear and accessories, children’s clothing, and creative toys and books at not one – but two – shop locations in St. Louis’ South Grand business district.

Owners Mary Hennesy and Amy Schafer moved Urban Matter to 3179 S. Grand Blvd. in July of 2019 and once again have doubled its footprint with another shop space two doors down at 3189 S. Grand Blvd. in January. The creative duo also recently grew its friendly staff with four new members and precious pup, Pickle – all of whom have “brought new life into the business,” Hennesy says. “Even though things have changed [amid the pandemic], we’re still growing and evolving our space.”

Like many local businesses, the COVID-19 quarantine shuttered Urban Matter for four months this spring and summer – but window-shoppers continued to order homey décor and gifts that caught their eye in the store’s large corner display window at South Grand and Connecticut Street via Instagram (@urbanmatterstl). Now its dual spaces have gradually extended business hours and are currently open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, as well as by appointment by emailing hello@urbanmatterstl.com.

The quarantine also allowed time for Urban Matter to build out its new shop. Hennesy and Schafer collaborated again with Tim Bliss of Architectural Bliss, the man behind their original South Grand location. The team carried the airy, bright design of that space to the store’s new addition by incorporating the same signature signage and sleek combination of light birch wood, tile floors and soaring ceilings. With the welcoming atmosphere the architect achieved, “you can definitely tell it’s the same store,” Hennesy says.