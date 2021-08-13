Urban Candle Co. Combines Local Pride With Top Techniques to Produce Some of the Best Scents in St. Louis

Nearly four years ago, Chris DePalma and Jim Hennessey started making candles in their home. The side hustle transformed into Urban Candle Co. – a full-fledged family business with a dedicated following in and outside of the metro area.
For the two founder-owners, the driving force behind the business is a passion for St. Louis.
“I’ve lived in the city all my life,” says DePalma. “When we combined our families, we made the choice to stay in the city, and Jim just loved it.”
The candles at Urban are hand-poured using fragrances that are infused with essential oils and feature 100 percent cotton wicks. The retailer stocks an assortment of scents, from cashmere plum to sangria soy – each labeled with the brand’s logo, which incorporates the fleur-de-lis, the heraldic device that appears on St. Louis’ flag. This style, selection and quality keep customers coming back for more.
It’s hard to believe that DePalma and Hennessey started from scratch, as neither had any candle-making experience. But the pair quickly discovered that being chandlers wasn’t just a hobby they could use to pay for concerts and trips. They wanted to make the best candles in town.
“It’s really an art and a craft,” DePalma says. “We really put our heart and soul into the science of it.”
Urban started selling candles at farmers markets in the area, which is where the brand cultivated a fan base. Then it started working with local retailers like Abigail’s Gift Boutique in St. Louis and Moonbeams in Glendale to stock their shelves with candles.
“We like our retailers that we partner with; we even send people there,” DePalma says.
An engineer by trade, Hennessey helped the duo nail down the science behind the actual production of the candles. He runs the numbers, and DePalma takes on marketing and sales.
The company expanded, and the couple moved operations into a studio and retail space. The latter serves as a home base for their combined family of six, all of whom have worked for Urban in some form or fashion.
Among the events, corporate gifting, retail operations and private labeling for area boutiques, Urban continues to grow – and give back. Since its founding, Urban has partnered with local nonprofits to raise funds for a variety of causes.
It’s this love for the city – and for each other – that makes all the difference for DePalma and Hennessey.
“I can’t think of anything else I’d rather do or anyone else I’d rather do it with,” DePalma says.
Urban Candle Co., 5844 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, 314-562-6439, urbancandleco.com