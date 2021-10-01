To Grandmother’s House We Go: Designing Adaptable Guest Bedrooms for Kids

As children grow up, their grandparents’ home might serve as an exciting retreat, a safe haven or a time capsule of memories – or perhaps all of these throughout different stages of their lives.

With this in mind, Laurie LeBoeuf, an interior designer at Clayton’s Castle Design, configured a kids’ guest bedroom that embodies comfort and has the potential to adapt to a family’s needs over time.

“I wanted to create a space that would be calming, yet fun,” LeBoeuf describes. “This was a special project, as I was designing the space for my own daughter and nephews to use.”

Primary inspiration for this design came from Romo’s Camille fabric, which features a painterly-style floral pattern. Chesterfield-based company Sew Soft Draperies made the custom window curtains with this fabric and the matching bolster on the bed. “I pulled the rest of the materials together based on this fun pattern and design,” LeBoeuf says.

She assembled a color palette that would please her parents, daughter and nephews, one that “consists of soft, soothing tones, with brighter, more saturated blues, aqua tones and a variety of green shades mixed in.” Such a bright room with distinctive patterns and textures stands out in this Frontenac home.

“The majority of the home consists of a soft, neutral palette, but here, we were able to incorporate two of my parents’ favorite colors together in one space,” LeBoeuf contextualizes.

In an online post about this project, fellow Castle Design interior designer Meghan Heeter notes that the Schumacher Twiggy wallcovering “provides a delicate statement on the headboard wall while the matelassé bedding and cable-knit ottoman fabric adds soft texture.”