This St. Louis-Based Design Firm Makes Completely Customizable, Eye-Catching Cabinetry

Stone Hall Cabinetry doesn’t just create classic, handcrafted cabinets – it strives to create cabinets that are as custom as its clients themselves.
“Your kitchen is like a reflection of your brand as a person,” says Rebekah Moore Murphy, co-founder and lead designer of Stone Hall Cabinetry. “A lot of couples love to entertain, and who you spend time with is more important than ever because COVID-19 limited us, first of all, to who was within our home. And now, as COVID-19 has improved, you’ve slowly opened your circle again, and we’ve yearned for visiting with people close to our hearts more than ever. So these spaces in our homes – and how they’re designed both functionally and aesthetically – are more important to people and families than I’ve ever seen it before.”
That artful aesthetic and care for quality are precisely what prompted Stone Hall Cabinetry’s foundation.
“I have such a passion for high-end design and how much cabinetry plays into the marriage of high-end design and homes,” Murphy says. “So often, I had clients come in with beautiful pictures from, like, New York or Paris, and they would want to execute a design. At the previous design firms I worked for, I often had to say, ‘No, the cabinets can’t do that. No, the cabinets can’t do that.’ And the cabinet lines were called custom, but they really weren’t. They were box lines that call themselves custom. When you’re told no time and time again, it just hinders and sets limits on design.”
That challenge is precisely why Murphy built her business on the platform of possibility.
“Instead of saying, ‘No, we can’t do that,’ Stone Hall was founded on a possibility-[way-of]-thinking and high-end craftsmanship and marrying that to high-end design,” Murphy says. “Our artisans have been doing this for years and years and years. It’s not like they just started, but we formed a partnership.”
It’s a partnership that Murphy does mention is noticeably niche.
“We’re going to be for a small set of people who are very committed to looking for highly custom, the highest quality you can find in terms of how they’re made, how they were thought out in design execution, the homeowner’s taste, as well as the home’s roots and how it fits in the space,” Murphy explains. “All of those things coming together, and being very fashion-forward, but also embracing historic architectural design roots. … It’s more than just buying cabinets – it’s an experience from start to finish. And then it’s something you live with for many, many years to come.”
