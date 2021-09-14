This St. Louis Area Moving Company Helps Seniors Settle Into Assisted Living Communities With Ease

For more than 16 years, Home Sweet Home has helped seniors successfully settle into assisted living communities across the metro area. However, it’s safe to say that its team members are more than just movers.

“I tell people my company does whatever a client needs before, during and after a move,” says Kristen Lund, owner for more than 10 years of Home Sweet Home. “Because for seniors, it’s not really just about the move. A lot of that is prep.”

Lund says the Home Sweet Home process starts as a conversation with clients.

“A lot of times it’s just talking to them, telling them, ‘This is what we do, this is what we provide,’ and then listening to them about what makes it feel like home to them or what they need help with,” Lund says. “We can help measure, do a floor plan, lay it out to scale. We can help them with wardrobes – how many clothes are going to fit, how many other linens they’ll need – and what they should take furniturewise. Maybe repurposing something that they have attachment to that is sentimental, but maybe isn’t really practical.”

For example, Lund, who has an interior design background, had a client who was torn about taking his belated wife’s beloved china cabinet into assisted living.

“He told me, ‘She loved her china cabinet, but I can only take like five pieces, so how can I justify taking this huge cabinet?’” Lund remembers. “But when I met him, he had this huge antique train and car collection he wanted to bring. I said, ‘Well, what if we take the doors off and display your cars and trains in there?’ He was so ecstatic because we found another way to use it. We were able to make it both practical and keep something that was sentimental.”