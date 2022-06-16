The Wright Stuff: Town and Country Property Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is Being Restored and Repurposed

Even with a name as well-known as Frank Lloyd Wright behind it, the work of saving the master architectural designer’s properties can be expensive, long, bureaucratic – and sometimes dark and wet.
“Living in a house without overhead lights is a challenge – we have to walk around at night with flashlights, including trips to the bathroom,” says Michael Miner, who currently lives in a Wright-designed house in Town and Country. “And part of the legend in Frank Lloyd Wright circles is that his roofs leaked, his furniture was uncomfortable and would tip over, and his buildings always ran over the original budget.”
Miner and his wife, Carol, are living in the Theodore A. Pappas House while it undergoes restoration. The pair purchased it in February 2020 from owners Cynthia and Charisse Pappas and Candace Pappas Simmons, the daughters of Theodore and Bette Pappas, who had it built from 1960 to 1964 after Wright designed it from 1955 to 1959. Situated on 3.36 acres in a wooded Town and Country cul-de-sac, the historic property is one of only seven Wright-designed Usonian Automatic homes, which were made with modular concrete blocks set together and meant to cut costs for a homeowner, by building it themselves.
People are also reading…
The 2,310-square-foot four-bedroom home is notable because it contains all of its original Wright-designed furnishings, as well as notable artifacts like original plans, correspondences, holiday cards and even the original check endorsed by Wright himself. The house has a beautiful, warm, golden-amber monochromatic color scheme throughout and features rare Philippine mahogany for its uniform trim and built-in shelving, cabinetry and furniture.
The Miners founded the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative, which is entirely self-sustaining and volunteer-run. Miner is the CEO, as well as a notable documentary filmmaker who has focused on Wright properties for the last 20 years. His latest documentary, Masterpieces, was released in 2018 and features eight of Wright’s finest homes and buildings.
The Miners purchased the Pappas House to save it from selling to a developer who might turn it into a wedding venue or, worse, demolish it entirely to make way for more profitable use of the land. Despite being placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, the Pappas House is one of many Wright homes and buildings threatened with demolition due to high property value and lack of upkeep, money or attention.
The Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative – which is based in Palm City, Florida – works tirelessly to prevent this through a two-pronged approach.
First, it acquires preservation easements, which are legal agreements (usually in the form of a deed) that protect and preserve a property’s historic character, preventing modifications and demolition. Other conservancy organizations might charge clients up to $25,000 to acquire and maintain a preservation easement, whereas the Miners’ nonprofit will do it essentially at no cost.
“We just want to save the buildings – that’s all we care about,” Miner says. “Each time I contact Frank Lloyd Wright homeowners, the first thing I ask is whether they have a preservation easement. A very high percentage of them do not, so we’re doing that in addition to restoration efforts.”
That second preservation prong, restoration, is the route they’re on for the Pappas House after acquiring a preservation easement. Its restoration is estimated to cost $900,000 and wrap up by the end of fall 2023, if things go according to plan. Of course, projects of this nature rarely do; the Miners, for example, have had to redo the Pappas House’s leaky roof twice and were affected by labor and materials shortages and the extremely specialized and historic nature of the residence and supplies.
Phase 1 is just about wrapped up and included revarnishing the front door to the original golden amber and replacing 57 ornamental perimeter U-shaped blocks on the exterior. Phase 2 will include the rest of the ornamental blocks, replacing water-damaged interior Philippine mahogany paneling, installing much-needed overhead lights, building a breakfast table and changing the original fabric to a more aesthetically pleasing contrast color that’s in line with what Wright might have used versus what the Pappas family picked out.
“We want to keep the spirit of the Pappases alive and not completely make over the house,” Miner says, “but we want to execute the house the way Mr. Wright intended, and the Pappases didn’t always do that ... That’s always the challenge with restoration – what do you restore it to, and how do you restore it?”
The eventual vision for the Pappas House is to contribute toward an arts network in the metro area and partner with local higher-learning and fine art institutions to be an education center and museum for tours, K-12 field trips, college groups, seminars, events and more.
“I want to keep this place busy 365 days a year, with access for everyone,” Miner says. For now, $25 tours are available by appointment daily after 2 p.m.
“Every time I go to a Frank Lloyd Wright house or building I’ve never seen before, I always see something that reminds me of his genius,” Miner says. “In our house, there’s a 2- by 2-foot grid in the floor that he used, and the overhead waffle-shaped contour in the ceiling is 2 by 2 feet as well, and they’re [in] absolute perfect alignment with each other. We didn’t discover it until after we bought the house. You’re familiar with the broad strokes of his innovations, but even the details are notable. It’s jaw-dropping once you notice it.”
Experience Wright’s genius for yourself at the rare, historic Town and Country home – just don’t point out the leaky roof.
T.A. Pappas House, 865 Mason Ridge Road, Town and Country; Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Institute, flwrevivalinitiative.org/tour/theodore-a-pappas-house-1955