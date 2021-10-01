The Vintage Furniture Business St. Louis Area Designers Are Loving Right Now

When Sucheta Bhide set out to create a reading nook in her new home in 2014, little did she know that her hunt for a high-gloss accent table would actually lead her to launch The Resplendent Crow – her illustrious lacquered-furniture business that has basically made vintage go viral.

“There were not a lot of options for the high-gloss, vintage-type furniture that I was getting excited about,” Bhide says. “I found a table at one of the local antique malls and said, ‘I guess I’m gonna paint it in high gloss.’ I started researching high-gloss paint and kind of went down this rabbit hole.”

Bhide says she was so excited about her results that she also painted a dresser for her bedroom.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I really like this,’” Bhide recalls. “‘I guess I’m gonna paint more furniture.’ I bought a compressor and then did all kinds of R&D and started spraying furniture out of my garage.”

Although she initially listed furniture on Craigslist, she soon switched to Etsy, which is where she sold her first finished furnishing: a French Provincial bedroom set.

“Somebody from Casper, Wyoming, inquired about that item, and I was like, ‘I don’t even know where Wyoming is, forget Casper,’” says Bhide, who is originally from India, with a laugh. “But she wanted to purchase the piece, and I’m like, ‘I have no idea.’ So I did some research on shipping it to her.”

Bhide says the shipping alone was $500, but the customer was sold on the set.

“She was thrilled with the piece,” Bhide says. “She thought that it was beautiful. I realized there’s a market for this vintage, high-gloss furniture. Next thing I know, it just went from my garage, into a small, 1,000-square-foot warehouse, which I outgrew really fast, and I got into a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, which I’m outgrowing really fast. So basically, it just kind of snowballed, and it just got bigger and bigger.”