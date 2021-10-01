The Vintage Furniture Business St. Louis Area Designers Are Loving Right Now

When Sucheta Bhide set out to create a reading nook in her new home in 2014, little did she know that her hunt for a high-gloss accent table would actually lead her to launch The Resplendent Crow – her illustrious lacquered-furniture business that has basically made vintage go viral.
“There were not a lot of options for the high-gloss, vintage-type furniture that I was getting excited about,” Bhide says. “I found a table at one of the local antique malls and said, ‘I guess I’m gonna paint it in high gloss.’ I started researching high-gloss paint and kind of went down this rabbit hole.”
Bhide says she was so excited about her results that she also painted a dresser for her bedroom.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I really like this,’” Bhide recalls. “‘I guess I’m gonna paint more furniture.’ I bought a compressor and then did all kinds of R&D and started spraying furniture out of my garage.”
Although she initially listed furniture on Craigslist, she soon switched to Etsy, which is where she sold her first finished furnishing: a French Provincial bedroom set.
“Somebody from Casper, Wyoming, inquired about that item, and I was like, ‘I don’t even know where Wyoming is, forget Casper,’” says Bhide, who is originally from India, with a laugh. “But she wanted to purchase the piece, and I’m like, ‘I have no idea.’ So I did some research on shipping it to her.”
Bhide says the shipping alone was $500, but the customer was sold on the set.
“She was thrilled with the piece,” Bhide says. “She thought that it was beautiful. I realized there’s a market for this vintage, high-gloss furniture. Next thing I know, it just went from my garage, into a small, 1,000-square-foot warehouse, which I outgrew really fast, and I got into a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, which I’m outgrowing really fast. So basically, it just kind of snowballed, and it just got bigger and bigger.”
Bhide’s warehouse is full of anywhere between 500 and 700 pieces of vintage furniture (think china cabinets, coffee tables, nightstands and more) ready to be refinished – assuming, of course, clients don’t already have a piece they are wanting painted.
“I just love the vintage hardware, the lines, the curves,” Bhide says. “The new furniture you buy today is very boxy, simple and flat because it’s easy to make, easy to transport from Vietnam or where it’s generally made. Vintage furniture has so many details.”
Although The Resplendent Crow mainly refinishes vintage furniture from the ’50s and ’60s and some from the ’30s and ’40s, Bhide is also excited to share that The Resplendent Crow is branching out into building new vintage-inspired furniture, as well.
“Some people might be hesitant in buying a used dresser because they have an idea that they want a new piece of furniture or they want modern, soft-close glides,” Bhide explains. “They don’t want to fight with an old dresser not working or functioning – old dressers do have a bit of a quirk to them.”
Bhide’s husband, Eric, a cabinet-maker by trade, has been busy building everything from writing desks to credenzas to vanities and more – all of which are available in one of Bhide’s beautifully bold, high-gloss, lacquer colors.
“I think there’s very few people out there who are doing the super high-gloss that I do,” Bhide says. “I pick certain styles that are really, really popular, like bamboo style. Plus, I also use lots and lots of colors. I use reds and oranges and teals and turquoise and things like that. I’ll use really big, chunky hardware. … We just really like what we do. We like working with our hands. It’s very, very rewarding work.”
The Resplendent Crow, 6201 Maple Ave., University City, 314-255-3242, the-resplendent-crow.business.site