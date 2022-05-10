The Refind Room Annex Expands a St. Louis Area Furnishings Shop With Quirky Home Goods

For nearly 10 years, The Refind Room has brimmed with daring décor, fabulous furniture and other goods – and now it has a quirky, quixotic sibling that’s delightfully dubbed The Refind Room Annex.
“We have a very polished design at The Refind Room, so the annex just allows me to play with items that aren’t traditionally found in the home but are stylized beautifully in a way that makes you want to find a space for a carousel horse or larger art terra-cotta warriors,” says Shawn Lipe, who owns The Refind Room Annex, located at 5739 W. Park Ave. in St. Louis’ Cheltenham neighborhood, and The Refind Room alongside Suzanne Woodard.
Lipe says the annex “essentially lets us do more in a way that’s fun,” while adding more merchandise to The Refind Room’s extensive curated collection.
“It has allowed us to move into design genres that we weren’t really leveraging at The Refind Room,” Lipe continues. “So, for example, midcentury is a hot concept – the vintage items. We do some of that at The Refind Room, but the annex just lets us do more.”
And do more in the way of art, as well.
“COVID really put a hit on our gallery,” Lipe says. “We had a fine art gallery upstairs [at The Refind Room], and because it was such a small space with not much ventilation, we just closed it – for two years. Having fine art as part of the living environment is just ingrained in me, so the annex allows us to give that experience again… We plan on having auctions that will allow us to bring national and international viewing to specialty collections and high-end art.”
At present, the goal is to host quarterly auctions, with hopes of ramping up events in the future. Lipe says they plan to start with a modernism auction this summer.
“[Auctions will] maybe be just a couple hours — just the best of the best items that I think would be fun to sit around and be celebrated,” Lipe says. “They won’t be large auctions like what other people do. They’re just really meant to be more of a special little something that’s part of the brand.”
It’s a brand that Lipe sincerely treasures as something unique in the metro area.
“I think I’ve really drawn on my experience in theater to bring a certain theatrical panache to the space – so layering, texturing, the lighting, the music, the interest, the history,” Lipe details. “There are other stores that have very, very nicely curated collections – there is no doubt about that. But I have no doubt we carry the best of the best from St. Louis. There’s really nothing in St. Louis like this.”
Customers may see The Refind Room Annex for themselves on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or on Sundays between noon and 4 p.m.
“Our hours will be expanding, but at this point, that’s the only time we have until we have it up and running 100 percent,” Lipe adds.
So far, the limited hours have helped the dynamic duo behind these businesses refine and accomplish their own goals.
“Our goal has always been, from the beginning, to help people create spaces that nurture them,” Lipe says. “That’s ultimately the highest purpose for your home environment … When you come home, your environment – your home – soothes you, and you just feel happy. It’s an environment that creates joy. And so that is really not just what The Refind Room does, but if you have a quixotic and irreverent view of that joy, that's the annex.”
The Refind Room Annex, 5739 W. Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-962-7666, therefindroom.com