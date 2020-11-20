The Gardener’s Wish List

It’s holiday gifting time again! Whether you are making a plan for treats for your gardening friends and family or your own wish list, we have put together some timely ideas to inspire you.

Online and catalogue shopping has become much more user-friendly over the years, and many major plant and garden supply vendors now offer hard-copy catalogues with gift certificates to recipients with a few keystrokes and a credit card. During one recent damp, gray day, I ordered half a dozen new catalogues for myself to give me some bright and inspirational January reading. Some of my favorites come from the Missouri-based Baker Creek Heirloom Seed, Annie’s Annuals and Perennials, Bluestone Perennials, Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, Burpee’s, Chamblee’s Rose Nursery, Digging Dog Nursery, Forestfarm, Gardener’s Edge at A.M. Leonard, J.L. Hudson, John Scheepers Kitchen Garden Seeds and Select Seeds Antique Flowers. We also have some very fine local nurseries, and a gift certificate from one of them is always appreciated.

An essential, but affordable and easy-to-assemble, miniature greenhouse makes seed-starting much more successful. When they are rigged with LEDs and electric heat mats, germination rates and overall success increase substantially.

Make sure to choose one that is large enough to hold multiple full seed trays and several smaller trays. I used to take mine down at the end of the seeding season, but now it lives in my sunroom year-round and holds seat cushions for the deck furniture.

New hand tools are always an appropriate gift for the gardener in your life. Choosing “forever tools” that are easy to sharpen or repair is important.