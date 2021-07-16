The Design House Works to Create Personalized Sanctuaries for St. Louis Area Homeowners

For approximately 18 years, Lisa Knight of The Design House has specialized in creating soulful spaces and portraying each client’s personality with precision.

“Our homes are our everything,” says Knight, that interior design firm’s owner. “We spend a lot of time in them, so if you have a house that speaks to you, then it’s the right house for you. There may be someone who loves color and loves brightness, and that makes them happy. Then there might be someone who loves a very calm space, and that makes them happy. No matter the style, we can create a well curated design.”

It’s through a discovery call that Knight gets to know and understand potential clients before even beginning the design process.

“I always tell people that we have to get to know each other first before we begin the design work because the way I design interior spaces is a very personalized experience,” Knight says. “I need to really understand our clients to create the best design for them, and we have to be comfortable working together for the process to be successful.”

For clients who decide to take the leap with her, Knight then reviews the space and the project as a whole – whether it’s simply to style a room or to use the full gamut of her interior design services.

“I do residential interior design at all levels – from new construction, ground-up projects to restyling a room,” Knight says. “In addition, I do unique commercial spaces – vacation rentals, including many of the chalets at Innsbrook [in Warren County, Missouri], retail and event spaces, and creative offices.”