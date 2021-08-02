The Curated Table Makes Elevated Entertaining Easy in the St. Louis Metro Area

St. Louisans Libby Struckhoff and Courtney Tharpe are making everyday entertaining easy by delivering delightful tablescapes right to your door.

“I love entertaining, and I’m usually hosting our family and doing parties and decorating,” says Struckhoff, who founded The Curated Table alongside her sister, Tharpe. “We just thought, ya know, it’s a lot of time, it’s a lot of money, it’s a lot of effort – maybe there are other people that might be interested in allowing us to help them throw their events and parties.”

From Southern to Mediterranean to minimalist, each tablescape by this duo centers on trending styles and the simplest, most stress-free process possible.

“We usually come the day before your event to set everything up,” Struckhoff says. “It just kind of puts people at ease that everything is kind of set up and done.”

And when she says everything, she means everything, including plates, silverware, glassware and darling décor.

“A carefully curated table elevates the emotional connection you have with that meal,” Tharpe says. “There is something emotional that happens seeing the table set ahead of time that gets you more excited. It kind of gets the ball rolling for and sets the table, if you will, for the rest of the night.”

The sisters offer not only a white-glove delivery option, where they install the table for clients, but also a self-install service for some tables.