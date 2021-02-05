Temple and Hentz’s Bold Bathroom Design in Clayton Condo

Water isn’t the only element splashed throughout this bathroom. Pops of color and luxurious gold accents abound in Kate Griesedieck’s interior design, shown here.

Griesedieck is a former design associate with Temple and Hentz who recently opened her own firm, Griesedieck Design. She says her client for this Temple and Hentz project was a childhood friend who “just wanted to be ‘wowed’” by his condo renovation.

“He prefers clean, contemporary lines but also appreciates vintage pieces,” she says of her client’s taste. “The vintage vanity was a fusion of both and set the tone for the rest of the space.”

The vanity was born a vintage dresser and later discovered hiding out at The Resplendent Crow, a shop in University City that transforms vintage furniture into modern pieces with glossy finishes.

“It was then retrofit into a fully functioning vanity, a purpose much different than it’s originally intended use,” Griesedieck details.

Griesedieck chose the sconces from Jonathan Adler to mimic vertical lines on the wall. Black-and-white porcelain marble tiles stretch across the shower wall, accentuating the ceiling.

“Finding the perfect tile within budget was a daunting task,” Griesedieck recalls. “Whites weren’t white enough, didn’t seem realistic or were over budget. On top of that, using the tiles to have one continuous line over the curb presented a large problem … It couldn’t be mitered, so we decided to use a metal trim piece on the front edge of the curb.”