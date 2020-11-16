Taylored Tents Creates Backyard Glamping Experience for St. Louis Area Families

Between packing and prep, camping can be an in-tents process. Thankfully, area residents can have a creative, curated glamping experience in their own backyards courtesy of Taylored Tents.
“What we offer are luxe tented experiences,” says Taylored Tents owner Gwendolyn Taylor. “So it’s not just camping in your backyard, which is [already] fun for kiddos, but it truly is [an experience because of] things like the dining table that we offer, a s’mores kit [and] outdoor games.”
Taylored Tents launched in July after many of the Taylor family’s personal travel plans had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought, ‘Gosh, it would be fun to just have something kind of luxury in your own backyard, since everyone was staying home,’” Taylor says. “I pitched that idea to my husband, who is used to my shenanigans, and I’m like, ‘I think this could be really fun for St. Louis. I think people would be into it.’ He was like, ‘Worst-case scenario, you’ll have a tent.’”
After just four months, Taylored Tents has grown from one tent to an entire inventory of tents and a trailer.
“We’ve now set up over 100 tents in the last three months,” Taylor says. “It has been crazy.”
Taylored Tents offers two tent types: the Ella, which is 8 feet tall and 13 feet in diameter, and the Belle, which is 10 feet tall, 16 feet wide and 13 feet deep. The Ella comfortably allows a queen-size bed, two twins or a lounge setup, while the Belle fits two queens or four twins.
“Our beds are not air mattresses,” Taylor says. “They are true memory foam mattresses, which is one of the biggest compliments that we get. Especially from parents who do this for their kids, and then they go hang out in the tent, and then they are kicking the kids out, saying, ‘This is more comfortable than my own bed.’”
The rental also includes rugs, lamps, twinkle lights and pillows with chairs, depending on the setup. Then, there are the add-ons, such as a s’mores kit and big yard games such as Jenga, Connect Four and more.
“Our most requested add-on is a projector,” Taylor says. “Everything within our tents is self-sustainable, meaning you don’t need electricity even if you are in your own backyard. Everything that we do have is either battery-operated or rechargeable. It’s pretty much self-contained. You are going to have a trash can – just all the things you may need – a flashlight, extra batteries. We try to be really thoughtful so our tenters don’t have to utilize things from their home.”
Although the Taylored Tents outdoor season will close at the end of this month – with a plan to reopen next March 1 – Taylor says there will be a transition to indoor concepts.
“We are working on that now,” she says. “Even if it’s just inside, it’s still something romantic and different – again, providing that same level of luxury.”
Taylored Tents, 114 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, 314-626-4497, tayloredtents.com
