Taylored Tents Creates Backyard Glamping Experience for St. Louis Area Families

Between packing and prep, camping can be an in-tents process. Thankfully, area residents can have a creative, curated glamping experience in their own backyards courtesy of Taylored Tents.

“What we offer are luxe tented experiences,” says Taylored Tents owner Gwendolyn Taylor. “So it’s not just camping in your backyard, which is [already] fun for kiddos, but it truly is [an experience because of] things like the dining table that we offer, a s’mores kit [and] outdoor games.”

Taylored Tents launched in July after many of the Taylor family’s personal travel plans had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought, ‘Gosh, it would be fun to just have something kind of luxury in your own backyard, since everyone was staying home,’” Taylor says. “I pitched that idea to my husband, who is used to my shenanigans, and I’m like, ‘I think this could be really fun for St. Louis. I think people would be into it.’ He was like, ‘Worst-case scenario, you’ll have a tent.’”

After just four months, Taylored Tents has grown from one tent to an entire inventory of tents and a trailer.

“We’ve now set up over 100 tents in the last three months,” Taylor says. “It has been crazy.”

Taylored Tents offers two tent types: the Ella, which is 8 feet tall and 13 feet in diameter, and the Belle, which is 10 feet tall, 16 feet wide and 13 feet deep. The Ella comfortably allows a queen-size bed, two twins or a lounge setup, while the Belle fits two queens or four twins.