St. Louis Shoe Designer Launches Parklyn Interiors to Create Beautiful, Livable Homes

Multitasker Danielle Kalish isn’t just a St. Louis shoe designer – she’s also an interior designer.

The local mother of two and Caleres (formerly Brown Shoe) design director recently launched Parklyn Interiors. A mashup of her toddlers’ names – Parker, 2, and Dylan, 4 – Parklyn offers a mix of modern and traditional interiors with a twist, aiming to create beautiful, statement-making homes that are also cozy and livable.

“My design aesthetic is transitional, but with more of an edge than that,” Kalish says. “I take more of the personality of the client and incorporate that and give it more of a twist, so it’s polished – not perfect – as well as layered and lived-in. I really want people to love the spaces and want them to be able to live in them.”

Kalish admits her career path has been a winding road – she studied fashion merchandising and marketing at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and always envisioned herself in the ready-to-wear garment world.

Now, with Parklyn, she’s bringing her eye for fashion design to interiors. Her creative vision has even led her to use an avant-garde, strappy summer sandal with beach vibes as a jumping-off point for a client’s room addition on the back of the house entering the pool area, noting the homeowner “wanted it to feel like she’s on vacation.”

Parklyn is a passion project for Kalish, who fancies finding ways to make homes both beautiful and functional for everyday life. The multifaceted designer was tasked with doing just that at one favorite recent project for a client in Ladue’s La Hacienda neighborhood. Formerly the home of the client’s grandparents, the property possessed a 1970s interior design aesthetic that needed a makeover fit for the modern era, Kalish explains. The gut renovation included a new floor plan that improved the flow from the garage into a mudroom, pantry and kitchen that now faces the family room.