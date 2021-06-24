St. Louis Shoe Designer Launches Parklyn Interiors to Create Beautiful, Livable Homes

Multitasker Danielle Kalish isn’t just a St. Louis shoe designer – she’s also an interior designer.
The local mother of two and Caleres (formerly Brown Shoe) design director recently launched Parklyn Interiors. A mashup of her toddlers’ names – Parker, 2, and Dylan, 4 – Parklyn offers a mix of modern and traditional interiors with a twist, aiming to create beautiful, statement-making homes that are also cozy and livable.
“My design aesthetic is transitional, but with more of an edge than that,” Kalish says. “I take more of the personality of the client and incorporate that and give it more of a twist, so it’s polished – not perfect – as well as layered and lived-in. I really want people to love the spaces and want them to be able to live in them.”
Kalish admits her career path has been a winding road – she studied fashion merchandising and marketing at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and always envisioned herself in the ready-to-wear garment world.
Now, with Parklyn, she’s bringing her eye for fashion design to interiors. Her creative vision has even led her to use an avant-garde, strappy summer sandal with beach vibes as a jumping-off point for a client’s room addition on the back of the house entering the pool area, noting the homeowner “wanted it to feel like she’s on vacation.”
Parklyn is a passion project for Kalish, who fancies finding ways to make homes both beautiful and functional for everyday life. The multifaceted designer was tasked with doing just that at one favorite recent project for a client in Ladue’s La Hacienda neighborhood. Formerly the home of the client’s grandparents, the property possessed a 1970s interior design aesthetic that needed a makeover fit for the modern era, Kalish explains. The gut renovation included a new floor plan that improved the flow from the garage into a mudroom, pantry and kitchen that now faces the family room.
“It was really dark and had so many great windows for natural light, so it was just a matter of taking down some of those walls … , and just adding a wide-plank white oak floor made such a difference,” she explains. “It’s now lighter and brighter, so it looks bigger … , and it’s more modern and practical to today’s living.”
The next project Parklyn will be tackling, while Kalish still juggles client design work, is a full renovation of her own family’s new home in the University Heights neighborhood. “It’s a 1930s Georgian Colonial traditional-style home,” she says. “The bones are beautiful, and the former owner we bought it from has some original photos of it from the Washington University Archives, so we’re looking forward to bringing it back to its original glory.”
Kalish draws design inspiration from her family’s everyday life, as well as the evolving world she experiences during her travels to Europe and Asia in search of the latest trends as a shoe designer. As for today’s interior design trends, she “loves how there are almost no rules anymore – people can really make it their own.” Kalish also is loving the toning down of the open-concept approach to homes: “We’re creating rooms again, achieving a classic setup that has good flow to it instead of just having one big room.”
Additionally, a bright spot of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the movement toward designing better, long-term work-from-home environments, Kalish says: “It’s great making a space that’s fun to work in every day instead of the gray cubicle … making it more relaxing and functional – and adding a little bit of your personality to it.” And don’t forget about the wallpaper fad, she adds, “[which] can add so much personality to a space.”
For Kalish, inspiration starts at home and from learning from her own growing family to help meet the design needs of other families. Whether it’s for her own loved ones or a client, at Parklyn, every project is personal, she notes: “I really enjoy doing it, and my clients tell me that I’m doing the same for them.”
