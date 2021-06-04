St. Louis-Based Firm Nistenhaus Design Launches Retail Storefront

Nistenhaus Design has built upon its “nest.” The St. Louis architectural and interior design firm – the first word of whose name translates from the German as “nesting house” – recently opened a new retail storefront.

Dubbed The Warehaus, the 6,500-square-foot annex at 3412 Lemp Ave. showcases art, furniture and all forms of creative product and talents. “The Warehaus will be a literal space to show for production and showcasing of our ‘wares,’ inspired by the early American furniture makers, where design and production happened in one place,” explains principal designer Mike Wyrock. “It is going to be unique for what most people are used to seeing in St. Louis.

“When a guest walks in the overscaled front doors into a two-story, light-washed exposed-brick showroom, we hope [they] feel like they are walking into the most striking artist loft where you have gotten a glimpse into the creative individual at home working on some amazing series for their upcoming show. We want this to feel authentic and approachable, while also inspiring those who visit to see what the design experience can feel like when given some space to flourish.”

Nistenhaus, built upon the core belief that every project should be the most “nested” version of a given client’s needs and desires, aims for The Warehaus to help put St. Louis on the map for design. “We know the Midwest can often be a desert for the design experience that people head to the coast and major cities to find,” Wyrock says. “We look forward to using this space as an opportunity to expand what that experience could be in the context of our region.”