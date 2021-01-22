St. Louis Area Interior Designers Share Insight on Pantone's 2021 Colors of the Year

Like sunshine streaming through the clouds at the dawn of a better day, Pantone has chosen the bright, upbeat Illuminating and the solid, steadfast Ultimate Gray as the 2021 Colors of the Year.

After the uncommon string of events that made up 2020, Pantone color trend forecast experts also opted for the unusual by selecting a combination of colors for the first time in the gray and yellow hues – a hopeful, enduring marriage of shades that signal a more positive year ahead.

A reflection of what is taking place in our global culture, the cheery, warming Illuminating evokes a spirited positivity, while Ultimate Gray offers a thoughtful, fortifying force as people look for ways to “overcome the continuing uncertainty … and satisfy our quest for vitality,” according to Pantone experts.

“The selection of two independent colors highlights how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or one person, it’s about more than one,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, stated in a news release. “The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude. Practical and rock solid, but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted – this is essential to the human spirit.”

The pigment pairing is set to spark inspiration in design professionals and homeowners alike this year, from painting a front door in warm, welcoming Illuminating to using reliable, resilient Ultimate Gray in home exterior finishes, according to Pantone experts.