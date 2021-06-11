St. Louis Area Interior Designer Gifts a Bedroom Makeover to a Local Health Care Worker

After reflecting on the last year and wondering how she could help those hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephanie Pohlman of Stephanie Pohlman Designs decided to offer her talents to a deserving family as part of what she calls the Design for Good project.

The contest launched in March and culminated in a bedroom makeover for a couple, Bonnie and Jack, living in Maryland Heights.

“They stuck out to me with their story,” Pohlman says. “She’s a health care worker, and she was working on the frontlines with COVID patients, and he actually lost his father to COVID.”

The project brought light into the couple’s home both literally and figuratively. Pohlman’s design incorporated a neutral color palette, to Bonnie’s liking, and freshly painted white walls, thanks to a donation from Wentzville-based BRS Custom Painting. The bedroom lacked overhead lighting, so Pohlman says she relied on intentionally placed lamps and bedside sconces to brighten the space.

To make the room feel larger, she opted for elements with vertical lines and worked with the metro area’s One and Done Contracting, LLC on an accent wall. “We chose the beadboard because it has the vertical lines in it, which actually draws your eye up and makes the room feel larger,” Pohlman explains.

She says that using earth tones helped complete the bedroom’s desired “serene, relaxing vibe,” featuring live plants provided by St. Louis’ LoKey Designs.