St. Louis Area Interior Design Firm Marries Historic Charm With Modern Amenities in Remodeled Kitchen

What was once a dated 1980s-style kitchen with pickled oak cabinets, laminate countertops and a dropped chauffeured ceiling is now a bright, stunning space with European flair.
Channing Krichevsky, principal and co-owner of C&M Interiors, happened to be the homeowner benefiting from this redesign.
Maria Hogrefe, her fellow principal and co-owner of C&M Interiors, says Krichevsky was inspired by vintage French kitchens and sought to honor the historic integrity of the home by re-creating the door and window casings to match preexisting parts of the home. The designing duo chose black-and-white café-style honeycomb flooring, Carrara marble and a stunning shade for the cabinetry to tastefully tie everything together.
“Mixed metals, unlacquered brass and polished nickel lend [themselves] to a lived-in vibe,” Krichevsky says. “Everything is now very usable and accessible.”
Additionally, open shelving gives this kitchen an aesthetically pleasing yet useful appeal.
People are also reading…
“By reducing the quantity of cabinets and utilizing open shelving, the kitchen becomes much more functional and usable for a young family,” Hogrefe says. “Channing loves living in her historic St. Louis city home, and she feels she’s revitalizing it. In general, historic properties are a passion for the design team at C&M Interiors, so working on one personally was a rewarding experience.”
C&M Interiors, 937 Midland Blvd., St. Louis, 314-328-1923, candminteriors.com