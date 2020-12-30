St. Louis Area Florists Share Tips for Using Flowers to Brighten Spaces and Spirits This Winter

Somewhere between the holiday season coming to a close and the freshly fallen snow turning to slush, winter loses its cheer. And with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping us in close quarters before winter even began, the season’s likely to lose its luster long before it did last year. Thankfully, local florists have tips on how flowers can freshen homes (and hopes) after the holidays.

“There have been several studies done on how flowers affect the human psyche,” says David Bovier, owner of Ken Miesner’s Flower Shoppe. “So having anything that is going to give you hope for a new season or a new change [helps] — particularly when we are coming out of something like this pandemic. I think flowers are more important this spring than any other spring to give hope that change is coming; there will be a new season. Flowers will be here to help us through it like they always have.”

For the winter months, Bovier recommends paperwhites, as well as tulips and hyacinths. “They are lovely and have a fragrance,” Bovier says. “And you can start them in your own windowsill. There are a thousand tutorials on Instagram and YouTube on how to do that.”

He also recommends magnolia foliage, as does Sydney Rogers, who is a growth development partner and floral designer at Bloomin’ Buckets, alongside her sister, Alyssa Rogers.

“Greenery is a big part of the colder months because they last longer in the cold,” Alyssa Rogers says.