St. Louis Area Firm Mademan Design Focuses on Creative, Personalized Architectural Endeavors

Mademan Design doesn’t work with just anyone.
Founded in 2013 and based in St. Louis, the architecture and fabrication firm is run by owner/architect Nick Adams, who built his business by working with clients who want something extraordinary – something that requires a more creative process.
It’s this dedication to different that propels Mademan forward.
“Architecture can get pigeonholed into making money like any other business venture,” Adams says. “It’s easy to find yourself taking every project you can and trying to spend the least amount of time on those projects to make the most amount of money on those projects. On the other side, a lot of clients want to get the cheapest thing they can get.”
Mademan is intentionally structured to operate outside this paradigm. Whether the firm is designing homes and businesses or crafting incredible one-off pieces, every project involves a close working relationship between client and designer. Currently a team of two, Mademan then partners with engineers and contractors around town to bring projects to life.
Adams acknowledges that though this process can cost more than a run-of-the-mill job, it’s well worth an investment in the partnership.
“What happens is, we’re able to create a finished product with a particular client that is equal parts theirs and equal parts ours, where we both feel really satisfied that, from my perspective, I’ve been able to give somebody exactly what they want, and what I hope from their perspective is deeply what they want,” he says. “To me, that’s meaningful.”
When he established Mademan, Adams wanted to find better balance in his work life. Of course, he discovered that starting a business requires much more effort than working for someone else. Yet because architecture is a profoundly creative art form, the difference lies in the fact that Mademan empowers Adams to follow his passion without making compromises.
Still, Adams admits that it’s not particularly easy to describe what Mademan does – namely because its list of past projects is so diverse. And though Adams specializes in a modern architectural style and steelwork, the results often speak for themselves.
“What I know that we’re into is anything small and custom and unique,” he says. “Between the fabrication and the architecture and the residential and commercial, there’s a level of uniqueness and craft that I feel like we are specifically skilled at and uniquely able to provide. That’s our niche.”
