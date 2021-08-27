St. Louis Area Designer Talks Intuitive Interiors, Home Energy Readings

Lisa Knight of The Design House has been creating stunning, soulful spaces for approximately 18 years, and now she’s introducing a new service to the local scene – intuitive interiors.

“I have a coach who is an energy coach, and we are going to show how we work together,” Knight says. “I think it’s really exciting and different. I don’t think anyone else is doing this.”

Knight says she has been seeing her energy coach, Nikki, for approximately four years now, and it was during that time that a collaboration became clear.

“I started realizing that if we collaborated together in design, I can offer my clients a design they never imagined that they wanted,” Knight says. “With their consent, Nikki will read the house’s energy or the space’s energy, and we can give them a design they never even dreamed they wanted – a design that is really deeply connected to you and your energy.”

Knight says the design process for this service is similar to her existing interior design process with, of course, the addition of her energy coach’s advice.

“I would do my typical programming, where I would ask them questions about the space,” Knight says. “If we were doing a dining room, for example, I’d ask how many people do you want to sit at the table, do you do formal meals – typical interior design planning.”

From there, her energy coach would then speak for the space.

“She might see a design on the table or a color,” Knight says. “She might be sitting in there and say, ‘Oh, I’m seeing green in your dining room,’ and they’re like, ‘Yes, we love green.’ She is helping with the process, seeing what the design is going to look like.”